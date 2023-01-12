Gears of War Remastered Collection Rumored to Still Be in the Works

A remastered collection of many of Xbox's previous Gears of War titles is said to still be in development. Over the past year, we've heard a number of different reports about such a Gears of War bundle existing, but these rumors never ended up resulting in an actual announcement from Xbox. And while fans were starting to lose hope about this collection ever coming about, it sounds like it's still in the cards.

According to Xbox insider Nick Baker, a remastered Gears of War collection of some sort is still slated to launch down the road. In a new update shared on social media, Baker expressed that he's been told this remastered Gears of War bundle is still happening, but didn't go on to say anything else about when it might be unveiled or released. The fact that Baker, who has previously said such a remaster would come about, is now doubling down on his reporting is a good sign and shows that he's clearly privy to insider info of some sort.

I’m currently not allowed to give much more detail than “it’s happening” at the moment (I’m working on loosening the grip) but even as someone who isn’t a big Gears fan anymore, what this is should be really awesome. Add even better adjectives for Gears fans. — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 11, 2023

Assuming that this Gears of War collection does exist, it's all but certain that the bundle would contain the original trilogy: Gears of War, Gears of War 2, and Gears of War 3. The only other Gears title from the Xbox 360 era that could be included here would be Gears of War: Judgment, which was a spin-off installment in the series that took place prior to the events of the first game. It's not known how multiplayer would be approached for all of these individual titles, but it stands to reason that the campaigns and accompanying game modes that appeared in each entry would be included in full.

For now, be sure to take this latest rumor with the typical grain of salt. While remastering these older Gears of War games would make a lot of sense for Xbox, the fact that we've been hearing rumors of this sort for roughly a year now means that it's hard to know just how believable this is. Hopefully, though, Xbox will end up confirming this remasters existence at some point later in 2023.

