Generation Zero Announced By The Developers of Rage 2 and Just Cause

Avalanche Studios — the team behind the Just Cause series, Mad Max, and the upcoming Rage 2 — has announced a brand-new game, dubbed Generation Zero.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Generation Zero represents Avalanche Studios foray into self-publishing, and is currently slated to release sometime next year, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Described as a game of constant cat and mouse in a vast open-world where hostile machines have invaded the countryside of 1980’s Sweden (with art clearly inspired by Simon Stalenhag), Generation Zero looks unlike anything the studio has previously done.

Further, it doesn’t seem to lack any ambition, despite being a self-published title, aka without the backing of Square Enix or Bethesda like its other projects have had.

Avalanche Studios has said more news, information, screenshots, gameplay footage, livestreams, etc. will come in the following months.

Below, you can read more on the game:

Survive in a Hostile Open World.

Explore a vast open world, rendered with the award-winning Apex engine, featuring a full day / night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behavior, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack.

Get Ready. Then Fight Back.

Experience an explosive game of cat and mouse set in a huge open world. In this reimagining of 1980’s Sweden, hostile machines have invaded the serene countryside, and you need to fight back while unravelling the mystery of what is really going on. By utilizing battle tested guerilla tactics, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes.

1-4 Players. Seamless Multiplayer.

Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.

Stealth and Strategy. Co-operate to Live.

All enemies are persistently simulated in the world, and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. When you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armor, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours or weeks later.