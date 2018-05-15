Genesis Merchandise Now Available On Sega’s Online Shop

Well before we got into the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch generation, we had the Sega Genesis, the company’s foray into the 16-bit gaming market. Back in the 90’s it was everything as we played original games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Streets of Rage 2, as well as arcade hits like Strider and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts.

To celebrate what it’s done for gamers, Sega has opened up a new Genesis section in its Sega Shop, where they can purchase everything from hoodies to pins to collectible patches. If they really want to go all out, they can also purchase soap that’s shaped like a Sega Genesis controller. (Sadly it doesn’t actually make you smell like a Sega Genesis controller…oh, well.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most fascinating item of this collection (besides the soap obviously) is a Sega Genesis Console exclusive hoodie, which features a system deck on the front and cool Sega-related print on the side arms. You can get your own now for between $39.95-$44.95, depending on your size. (Shipping is extra.)

Here’s a full rundown of the items that you can get your hands on right now. Because Genesis does! (What Nintendon’t.)

Sega Genesis Exclusive Logo Pin- $11.99

Sega Genesis Controller Exclusive Pin- $11.95

Sega Genesis Console Exclusive Hoodie- $39.95-$44.95

Sega Genesis Exclusive Patch Set- $16.95

Sega Genesis Logo Charcoal T-Shirt- $24.95-$26.95

Genesis Logo Navy T-Shirt- $24.95-$26.95

Sega Genesis Logo Navy Hoodie- $39.95-$44.95

Genesis Color Logo Black Hoodie- $39.95-$44.95

Genesis Black & White Logo Navy Hoodie- $39.95-$44.95

Sega Genesis System Blanket- $54.95

Sega Genesis Collage Blanket- $54.95

Sega Genesis System Notebook- $15.95

Sega Genesis Collage Notebook- $15.95

Sega Genesis Controller Soap- $16.95

(Keep in mind that shipping is extra on these items.)

While Sega also carries items that are specific to certain franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage and Shinobi, these general ones should help you celebrate all things Genesis. And that collage blanket actually does look pretty awesome and gives you the chance to wrap up in something nostalgic while playing your favorite Sega games. You can probably even shout “SEGA!” as you do so if you’re really feeling like you want to show off your nerddom.

Head over to the shop and enjoy some 16-bit bliss!