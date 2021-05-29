Genshin Impact's 1.6 Update Gives Players Islands to Explore

✖

Genshin Impact’s next big update is dropping on June 9th, and with it comes an island for players to explore as part of the game’s latest seasonal event. That event is called the “Midsummer Island Adventure,” and it’ll task players with setting sail on the ocean to fight creatures, a new boss, and an archipelago waiting to be traversed. Things like a boat used for travel and alternate outfits for certain characters will be added in the same update alongside another new character.

News of the game’s next seasonal event was first shared in the latest Genshin Impact stream shown below where the game’s creators shared more insights into what’s coming. For those who’d rather read about all the news, a post on the PlayStation Blog from miHoYo’s studio technical director Zhenzhong Yi shared more details.

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

“The Midsummer Island Adventure main event will be divided into four stages, each featuring unique gameplay,” Yi said. “In the first stage, players need to sail on the Waverider and destroy enemy floating towers and encampments, either through firing your boat’s cannon or in close combat. In the next stage, players will be challenged in a race that combines both sailing and flying. The third stage will put your combat skills to test with the new opponent, Maguu Kenki. And finally, players will be asked to clear out nearby monster encampments with the aid of three kinds of Harpastum Bombs.”

The “Waverider” mentioned in Yi’s comments is the new boat players will access to reach these islands and other places worth exploring. The whole event kicks off after Klee gets a letter from a Dodo-King and the players and their teams are tasked with setting out to help.

Part of the event also includes games and challenges on the archipelago alongside some outfits for players to customize their characters with. Jean’s getting a new outfit that you’ll be able to purchase from the game’s shop at a discount while Barbara’s outfit will be earnable through an in-game event.

“During the Echoing Tales event, items called Echoing Conches can be found all over the archipelago,” Yi said. “By collecting the Echoing Conches, not only can you listen to some interesting stories and tales, but you can also get Barbara’s new outfit if you accumulate enough Conches.”

Genshin Impact’s Version 1.6 update with all this and more is coming on June 9th.