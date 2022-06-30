Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 2.8 of the popular free-to-play video game is set to take place later this week. The livestream is set to take place on July 2nd and reveal what's coming in the next update, which would appear to be a summer-themed update based on the artwork attached to the announcement.

More specifically, the Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Special Program Preview will take place on July 2nd at 8AM ET/5AM PT over on the official Twitch channel for the video game. It will then be broadcast on YouTube later that same day at 12PM ET/9AM PT. Assuming that the stream will be like previous ones, there will be more shown of new characters, locations, events, and more set to arrive in the video game in July.

Somewhat unusually, the exact release date for Genshin Impact Version 2.8 has been known for some time as the developer announced that it would arrive on July 13th following the delays associated with Version 2.7. Additionally, it is expected that the previously officially revealed Anemo-attuned playable character Shikanoin Heizou will be detailed during the broadcast later this week. Previous leaks had indicated that Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan would play a role of some sort in Version 2.8's events, and the new art teasing the livestream seems to largely confirm this.

As noted above, the Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Special Program Preview will take place on July 2nd at 8AM ET/5AM PT on Twitch with YouTube to follow later that same day. Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is currently available. Version 2.8 is set to launch on July 13th, according to a previous announcement from the developer, but that will be further confirmed during the livestream. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

