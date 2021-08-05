Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

✖

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.

Shared to Reddit, some brief new gameplay footage featuring Aloy's character from Genshin Impact was revealed. The video as a whole is only less than 20 seconds in length, and during that span, Aloy isn't the only character that we see on screen. Still, the footage in question does show us what her burst animation and attack will look like. As a whole, many fans on Reddit seem to also feel quite positively about this gameplay that was shown, with many expressing that they can't wait to try her out.

As expected, the other big talking point from fans after seeing this footage of Aloy in Genshin Impact came with her look. Although you can clearly tell that this is still Aloy, some fans were put off by the anime-inspired overhaul that was done to her character model to make her fit more naturally within this world. Still, even if some fans found her to be a bit jarring, many others thought that her design was charming and also stayed as true as possible to her look in Horizon Zero Dawn.

At this point in time, Aloy still doesn't have a release date for Genshin Impact but she will be arriving in patch 2.1. In addition, she'll only be available to play on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Genshin Impact as a whole, though, is also playable on PC, mobile devices, and is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

So what do you think about this leaked gameplay footage of Aloy in Genshin Impact? Are you going to play as her for yourself?