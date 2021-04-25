Genshin Impact Shows Off New Monsters

✖

Genshin Impact is set to release its Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," on April 28th, and in addition to the PlayStation 5 version launching with it and a whole bunch of other tidbits like new characters, developer miHoYo will also be adding some new monsters to the popular free-to-play video game. Ahead of the release, the developer has offered up a new look at two of them in action so that folks have some idea of what they are getting themselves into when they go up against the beasts.

More specifically, Genshin Impact is adding three new monsters as part of the Version 1.5 update: Cryo Hypostasis, Azhdaha, and Abyss Lector - Violet Lightning. Of those, miHoYo chose to highlight both the Cryo Hypostasis and Azhdaha with animated GIFs of Amber showcasing the monsters' attacks. While the Cryo Hypostasis looks much like other elemental Hypostasis monsters, though the Cryo moves do look particularly deadly, Azhdaha is an enormous dragon that can tunnel under the ground. You can check out the GIFs for yourself in the linked page below:

Hello, Travelers! We've heard some information about the new monsters that have arrived in Teyvat. Outrider Amber has prepared some intel on them... See Full Details >>>https://t.co/woJEleMFBJ#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qtehZllFbN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

As noted above, the new Genshin Impact monsters are set to release as part of the Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadite," on April 28th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 5 version coming on the April 28th update. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

