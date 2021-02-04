New Genshin Impact Characters Coming Soon

✖

New Genshin Impact characters are coming soon, or at least coming sometime during the 1.3 update. This week, the free-to-play PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile action-RPG was added to with 1.3 update, which not only added a metric ton of new content and made as many improvements and tweaks to the game, but also made a subtle change to one character that fans greatly appreciated.

As is always the case with major updates like this, 1.3 added new characters, Xiao and Keqing. And according to developer miHoYo, more characters are coming during the lifespan of 1.3. In other words, players won't need to wait until 1.4 for the game's roster to be expanded.

Right now, this is all we know. In other words, we don't know who is coming to the game, but fans think Hu Tao could be next based on recent rumors and leaks.

Not only is it unclear who's coming to the game next, but when they will be added. Right now, we don't know when 1.4 is releasing, so we have no window for when these new characters will be added, and unfortunately, it looks like miHoYo won't be sharing any more details on these new 1.3 characters, at least right now.

That said, if the developer does divulge any more illuminating details on any of this, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

