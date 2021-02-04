Steam Sale Makes Popular Game Just $0.50

The new Steam sale discounts a metric ton of PC games, including Muse Dash, which is currently 83 percent off, meaning it's just $0.50. That said, it's only this price for a limited time, or more specifically, until February 18. After this, it will return to its normal price. For now, though, the popular rhythm game is one of the cheapest prices it's ever been.

Over on Steam, Muse Dash boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating with 96 percent of reviewers reviewing the game positively across more than 24,600 reviews. Developed by PeroPeroGames and published by X.D. Network, Muse Dash hit back in 2019, and while it failed to penetrate the mainstream, it cultivated a large following within the niche genre.

"Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties! This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game, Muse Dash," reads an official pitch of the game.

The game's official description on Steam continues with the following about gameplay:

"Dance to the music and beat enemies from above and ahead with simple left-and-right operations. Be careful of the barriers! Although it’s not difficult to operate, but it’s definitely an interesting game! There are abundant songs to select and meticulously designed beats! Just wait to be stunned!"

Of course, this isn't the only great sale over on Steam right now, but it's one that's garnered some considerable attention due to the fact that $0.50 for it is a steal.

