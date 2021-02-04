Fortnite Bans Glitchy "Pay-to-Win" Skins

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially disabled the Boundless Set (commonly referred to as "the superhero skins") in competitive play after an intended fix apparently did not actually fix the problem with them thanks to an exploit. The skins have received numerous complaints about them being "pay-to-win" skins due to the fact that players could previously use all-black or all-white variants that potentially lowered visibility. In a very real sense, they are currently banned.

But not for long, it seems like. The update noting the ban from competitive play also stated that the Boundless Set will be re-enabled once the problem is resolved in the v15.40 update. Considering that the initial fix was added in the recent v15.30, that should mean that players won't have too long to wait to use them once again. Players that purchased the set before the fixes and ban can currently request a refund, but it's unclear if that has since been extended beyond the initial 30 days after v15.30 released.

Due to an outstanding issue with the Boundless Set, we are temporarily disabling these Outfits from competitive play. Players who select one will instead appear as a Default Outfit in competitive playlists. The set will be re-enabled in v15.40 when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/9h8tdNWfFj — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 3, 2021

Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about Fortnite's Boundless skins problems? Have you encountered anyone using them to cause disruptions in competitive mode? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!