Genshin Impact Update Makes Fans Happy With Subtle Change to Character

Tonight's new Genshin Impact update is making a subtle change to one character and it's a change that has players, especially of the character, happy. Maintenance has begun for update 1.3, and in roughly four hours, maintenance will be complete and 1.3 will be live with a slew of changes, improvements, and of course, new content. Included in all of this is a small, but appreciable change to Mona, or more specifically, Mona's sprint animation. And over on Reddit, players are rejoicing.

As developer miHoYo notes, the update "optimizes Mona’s talent illusory torrent." What does this mean? Well, it means that when Mona is hit, she can use illusory torrent more quickly, as is the case with sprinting for other characters. In short, the update issues a much-needed fix to Mona's sprint animation. And this may not seem like a big deal, but for fans of the character, it is a pretty big deal.

Right now, other characters can all dash after being attacked. Mona can't, and this update should fix that. And right now it's important to emphasize "should," because until the update is live, there's no guarantee the fix will work as intended. And of course, further changes can -- and will -- be made to the character and her sprint animation.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. However, a proper PS5 version is in the works, as is a Nintendo Switch port.

