Genshin Impact Reveals New Ganyu Trailer

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new "character demo" trailer for its latest and greatest upcoming character, Ganyu. A Cryo-attuned Bow user, Ganyu can dash away from enemies while leaving a ticking Cryo bomb in her wake as well as use a devastating area-of-effect attack that rains damage from the sky. The new trailer highlights all of this while showing off Ganyu's character model in action.

This is far from the first time we've seen or heard about Ganyu, but given the new banner in the free-to-play gacha video game is set to kick off soon, it's the best look yet at what she can actually do. In addition to the character demo trailer, the developer also revealed a few details about Ganyu's story quest, "Sinae Unicornis Chapter," but considering one of the first requirements is that players be Adventure Rank 40, most folks aren't going to be able to access it immediately.

Character Demo - "Ganyu: Radiant Dreams" | Genshin Impact The fragrant licorice, the sweet flowers, the picturesque snowstorms, the falling glaze... For the girl descended from qilin, this is all exactly what she dreamed of.https://t.co/cqywJjQZa1#GenshinImpact #Ganyu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 11, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

