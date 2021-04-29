Genshin Impact Launches Interactive Map

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has launched its new version this week, Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," and alongside the new PlayStation 5 version of the title, a new online interactive map of Teyvat has been released. There have been all sorts of unofficial resources and the like prior to this, but the official map is extremely helpful in that it splits the world of Genshin Impact into easily digestible chunks that allow players to find out exactly where to locate materials, chests, and more.

It's worth noting that while there are absolutely other known nations, they are not reflected on the interactive map as of yet. The current status of the interactive map is exactly the same as the in-game map available to players. The visible areas at current are the nations of Liyue and Mondstadt as well as the Dragonspine location added in a previous version update. That said, all of the blank space is also present, which implies that as the world opens up to players, so to will the interactive map build up over time and change.

Dear Travelers, HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >wThe map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Pyro-attuned character Yanfei as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Do you think the map will be a useful resource? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!