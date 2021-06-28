Genshin Impact Releases New Kaedehara Kazuha Character Demo Trailer

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer that shows off the upcoming Anemo-attuned playable character Kaedehara Kazuha in action. This follows on a previous trailer that focused more on teasing the character's backstory and current place in the world. The latest playable Genshin Impact character is set to join the popular free-to-play video game tomorrow, June 29th, as part of a new character banner at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

In addition to 5-star adventurer Kaedehara Kazuha, the new character banner in the video game will also feature 4-star characters like the Cryo-attuned Rosaria, the Pyro-attuned Bennett, and the Electro-attuned Razor. In addition to the new character banner, tomorrow will also see the addition of a new Archon Quest, "Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves," centered around Kaedehara Kazuha.

The new character demo trailer for Kaedehara Kazuha, which you can check out above, offers a look at his various abilities. In terms of additional details about the character, his Japanese voice actor is SHIMAZAKI Nobunaga while the English voice actor is Mark Whitten. Kazuha has previously been described as a support character that is meant to increase party damage while causing Swirl reactions to buff teammates. As expected, Kazuha wields a sword, and he is apparently a member of Liyue's Crux Fleet under Beidou. Given that Beidou features prominently in the new travel, it seems fair to assume that she will make an appearance in the new Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. Kaedehara Kazuha is set to join Genshin Impact as a playable character as part of the upcoming banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

