New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Kaedehara Kazuha

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new character teaser trailer for the upcoming Anemo-attuned playable character Kaedehara Kazuha. As opposed to a character demo trailer, the teaser is largely about the character's personality and gives some insight into his past in Inazuma, which does not appear to have been particularly calm and quiet. As to why miHoYo would release this character teaser trailer now, Kaedehara Kazuha is set to join the video game as part of the next character banner, making him the very first playable character from Inazuma.

In addition to the character teaser trailer, which is embedded above, miHoYo also shared a bunch of new information about Kaedehara Kazuha. The Japanese voice actor for the Anemo-attuned adventurer is SHIMAZAKI Nobunaga while the English voice actor is Mark Whitten. Kazuha is described as a support character meant to increase party damage while causing Swirl reactions to buff teammates. As expected, Kazuha wields a sword, and he is apparently a member of Liyue's Crux Fleet under Beidou. You can check out more about Kazuha below:

Today, let's get to know the Ronin from Inazuma — Kaedehara Kazuha! This young man's calm personality belies a razor sharp blade that has seen many battles. View Details Here:https://t.co/5HxldCZJIN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Ah5Dk3Ij8k — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

While Kazuha has yet to release, several upcoming playable characters have already been officially revealed. Alongside the current 1.6 update, miHoYo also revealed the Pyro-attuned pyrotechnician Yoimiya, the Cryo-attuned Kamisato Ayaka, and the Anemo-attuned ninja Sayu. Those are just the official ones as designs for the Inazuma Archon, Baal, are already out in the wild too thanks to dataminers and leakers, though there is no telling when Yoimiya, Ayaka, Sayu, or Baal might release.

Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. Kaedehara Kazuha is set to join Genshin Impact as a playable character as part of the upcoming banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Kaedehara Kazuha? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!