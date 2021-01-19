Genshin Impact Is Updating Its Original Resin System

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has shared a developer discussion today that ranges across a variety of topics, but most notably, it includes some details on an update to the title's Original Resin system. In short, starting with Version 1.3, the amount of Original Resin that players have access to should increase dramatically thanks to two specific changes. It's not a total fix by any means, but it's something.

If you are somehow not familiar, the Original Resin system is basically the major time-gated resource in Genshin Impact. It refreshes over time, but there's a maximum amount that any player can hold at once, and historically most if not all endgame content like Ley Line Outcrops, Domains, and various events have all consumed large amounts of it. As you can imagine, this has been a point of frustration for many. But with the new update, basically, only Ley Line Outcrops and Domains will still cost Original Resin going forward.

"All events in Version 1.3 that do not require challenging Ley Line Outcrops or Domains will not consume Original Resin," the answer from the developer reads in part. "The vast majority of large-scale events in future versions will also not consume Original Resin."

"Our BPs will be adjusted from Version 1.3 onward to have additional Fragile Resin rewards," the answer continues. Fragile Resin is, essentially, a way to restore Original Resin. "Sojourner's Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn will obtain Fragile Resin ×1 per 10 levels, starting from Level 5, replacing the Mystic Enhancement Ores that was originally there. This will not change the total amount of Mystic Enhancement Ore gained through the BP. These Mystic Enhancement Ores will instead be distributed amongst other levels."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

