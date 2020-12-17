Genshin Impact Trailer Details New Character

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new teaser trailer all about the upcoming character Albedo, an extremely smart, sword-wielding, Geo-using young man. Albedo, along with several other characters and pieces of content, is expected to launch with the major Genshin Impact 1.2 update on December 23rd. The trailer essentially gets into the mindset of Albedo and how he approaches alchemy and creation.

The trailer makes it seem like Albedo's passions dictate much of his life. At the end of the trailer, he seems to lose interest in what he's doing, causing an unfinished critter to be born into the world. miHoYo has also revealed a bunch of details like his favorite food, voice actors, and even what Amber and Lisa think of the new character.

Travelers \ (^ o ^) / ~ The star of the show today is Mondstadt's genius alchemist — Albedo. He is pushing the true limits of alchemy on behalf of the people of the world... See full details >>>https://t.co/1XRedAuIeq#GenshinImpact #Albedo pic.twitter.com/DQVbOWuQq1 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 17, 2020

Albedo is "an alchemist based in Mondstadt, in the service of the Knights of Favonius," according to his official character intro. "'Genius,' 'Kreideprinz,' or 'Captain of the Investigation Team'... Such titles and honors are of no consequence to him when there is so much more research to conduct. The pursuit of fortune and connections cannot hold a candle to his heart's desire — acquiring the limitless, obscure knowledge left behind by previous generations of scholars."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact? What do you think of the new characters that the popular video game has been introducing? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!