Genshin Impact Releases Update 1.4 Trailer for Windblume Festival Event

Genshin Impact players got a taste of the game’s next content release through a trailer released Saturday that showed off more of the “Invitation of Windblume” event. Included in the Version 1.4 update is the Windblume Festival that’ll give players the chance to interact in unique ways with certain characters, and on top of that, players will be able to add a new character to their rosters with the release of Rosaria. These features and more will be released as part of the Version 1.4 update when it drops on March 17th.

The trailer for the event that’s the focus of the next update can be seen below to get an overview of everything that’s planned for Version 1.4 of Genshin Impact. For a more detailed look at what’s to come, you can check out the Special Program stream released alongside the event trailer that goes into greater detail about the update.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Trailer | Genshin Impact Songs of joy in the winds are streaming,

Beneath the flowers old hymns abide;

Though you should seek the festivity's meaning,

Forget not that which your hearts do hide.https://t.co/uJNOZ7y0VS#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 6, 2021

As is the case with any big Genshin Impact update, the arrival of a new character is one of the biggest to-dos to look forward to. That new character this time is Rosaria, a 4-Star Cryo character who’ll be obtainable in the next few weeks.

“In version 1.4, we’ll be adding Rosaria ‘Thorny Benevolence’ as a new 4-star playable character,” said miHoYo’s Studio Technical Director Zhenzhong Yi in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius who players may have already encountered during their adventures with Albedo in Dragonspine. Bearing a Cryo Vision, Rosaria is a powerful polearm wielder with an Elemental Skill that allows her to instantly shift behind her enemy, piercing and slashing them to deal Cryo damage. Her Elemental Burst allows her to attack with a mighty slash, causing massive Cryo damage and summoning a frigid Ice Lance that deals continuous Cryo damage to nearby enemies.”

The Windblume Festival itself will play host to different mini games and relationship-building activities for players to participate in. Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun are the four characters players will be able to spend more time with as they work towards unique endings to the event based on their interactions with the characters.

On the topic of the Resin system, Genshin Impact’s next update will also allow players to carry up to five Condensed Resins in their inventories.

Genshin Impact’s Version 1.4 update releases on March 17th.