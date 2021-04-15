Genshin Impact Livestream to Reveal Version 1.5 Details

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will share a "Special Program" for the popular free-to-play video game's Version 1.5 update tomorrow, April 16th, at 11AM ET/8AM PT. The livestream is expected to officially reveal new characters like Eula, confirm leaked plans like player housing, exactly when Version 1.5 will release, and more.

Exactly what the developer will actually reveal remains to be seen. Given the previous update patterns, however, the above seems likely. It also seems like, given the current in-game banner timings, Version 1.5 will likely be released at the end of April with Version 1.6 following in late May or early June. This is all just an educated guess, however, until miHoYo officially announces... whatever it is going to announce tomorrow. You can check out the official announcement of the "Special Program" below:

Dear Travelers, Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)! The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

As noted above, the new "Special Program" for Genshin Impact Version 1.5 will release on April 16th at 11AM ET/8AM PT. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 5 version coming sooner. The PS5 version does not have a definitive release date attached as of yet. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited to see what Version 1.5 has in store for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!