GeorgeNotFound Surprises Minecraft Fans With Twitch Hot Tub Stream
Hot Tub Stream is trending on Twitter, but not because of the usual suspects. At the moment of writing this, over 318,000 people are watching George Henry Davidson, aka GeorgeNotFound, and his special hot tub stream on Twitch. In other words, the popular Minecraft content creator has single-handily revived the biggest Twitch meta of 2021 after it finally came crashing down a few weeks ago.
As you would expect, as soon as the stream began, not only did GeorgeNotFound's fans flood in, but Hot Tub Stream instantly began on-trend on Twitter, full of fans of the Minecraft content creator ranging from confused to concerned to excited. For most fans, the premise and the possibility of Davidson's hair getting wet were enough to tune in, but the Minecraft content creator also teased a "massive announcement."
EPIC HOT TUB STREAM + MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT— George (@GeorgeNotFound) June 2, 2021
LIVE NOW COME WATCHhttps://t.co/XRxCoxM9JW
For now, it remains to be seen whether or not this will breathe new life into the trend. It probably won't, as GeorgeNotFound is more of an exception when it comes to Twitch rather than the rule. In the meantime, fans of the content creator don't know what to make of the stream.
Everyone Is Confused
“HOT TUB STREAM” is trending!
Fans are confused after George named his stream ‘EPIC HOT TUB STREAM + MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT’ pic.twitter.com/8oHsR0K2sn— Mcyttwt trend updates 🏳️🌈 (@McytTrends) June 2, 2021
What Are You Doing George????
HOT TUB STREAM ?? GNF WHAT ARE U DOING 💀💀💀— sam! (@startubbo) June 2, 2021
Not What Anyone Expected
georgenotfound hot tub stream
expectation reality pic.twitter.com/9nIxNtO79H— mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 2, 2021
That's Not a Hot Tub
“Hot tub stream !!” mf that’s a bag on legs 😭😭— dreamteam updates (@updatedreamteam) June 2, 2021
Looks Familiar
george's hot tub stream looks so familiar! pic.twitter.com/z8wt95fdCS— hein♡ (@heinzdraws) June 2, 2021
Visual Poetry
330k people watching a hot tub stream as the tub itself is leaking this is visual poetry in motion 😭😭— esi NATURE DAY (@greenmanlovebot) June 2, 2021
That's A Lot of Viewers
there's really over 300k people watching a british man panic speedrun a scuffed hot tub stream pic.twitter.com/czdSzogSYC— G🌟 :) 💚 (@ksd_esign) June 2, 2021
And Of Course Things Got Weird in Chat
Nah this weirds me out so much. Some of the DNF people are getting way too obsessive. Yall think ita fine to try and pressure someone to do stuff like that ???
Poor George just wanted a chill Hot tub stream pic.twitter.com/I8tZoqvEbI— Minuna (@minuna__) June 2, 2021