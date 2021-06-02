GeorgeNotFound Surprises Minecraft Fans With Twitch Hot Tub Stream

Hot Tub Stream is trending on Twitter, but not because of the usual suspects. At the moment of writing this, over 318,000 people are watching George Henry Davidson, aka GeorgeNotFound, and his special hot tub stream on Twitch. In other words, the popular Minecraft content creator has single-handily revived the biggest Twitch meta of 2021 after it finally came crashing down a few weeks ago.

As you would expect, as soon as the stream began, not only did GeorgeNotFound's fans flood in, but Hot Tub Stream instantly began on-trend on Twitter, full of fans of the Minecraft content creator ranging from confused to concerned to excited. For most fans, the premise and the possibility of Davidson's hair getting wet were enough to tune in, but the Minecraft content creator also teased a "massive announcement."

EPIC HOT TUB STREAM + MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT

LIVE NOW COME WATCHhttps://t.co/XRxCoxM9JW — George (@GeorgeNotFound) June 2, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not this will breathe new life into the trend. It probably won't, as GeorgeNotFound is more of an exception when it comes to Twitch rather than the rule. In the meantime, fans of the content creator don't know what to make of the stream.