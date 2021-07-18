The Game Awards Celebrates Ghost of Tsushima Anniversary

Ghost of Tsushima is celebrating its first anniversary and The Game Awards sent them a message of encouragement. July 17th was the big day last year and Sucker Punch didn’t want to leave the fans hanging. They brought out some of the limited-time skins for multiplayer on the island. Players were enthralled by the stats that the developer made public. They’ve been taking stock of every fox petted and haiku composed. It’s just wild to see how much has been done on that giant map in just a year. PlayStation exclusives have really been sticking together over the past few years. Whether it’s Sly Cooper making an appearance in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Sucker Punch letting Bloodborne get some of the shine in their game. The Game Awards awarded the game its Player’s Choice prize last year. It’s wild to think that a whole year has passed between the release and now, but quarantine will do that,

Happy 1 year anniversary to GHOST OF TSUSHIMA, winner of the Player's Voice Award @thegameawards 2020. pic.twitter.com/uqUSQ85fBD — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) July 17, 2021

Sucker Punch tweeted today, “July 17 marks one year since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! For every fox you pet, every photo mode shot you shared, every standoff you completed, or any other way you joined us on this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an incredible year! To celebrate, we've re-enabled these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Unlock them by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class.”

