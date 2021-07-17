Ghost of Tsushima Celebrates Anniversary with Stats and PlayStation Skins

✖

Ghost of Tsushima is officially one year old as of June 17th, and to celebrate, Sucker Punch Productions did two things: The developer shared some more up-to-date stats for different areas of the game and also reenabled some limited-time skins in the multiplayer mode. All of this comes just over a month before the game gets its Director’s Cut version which will bring new content and even higher stats for different metrics of the game.

The stats in question were shared first and cover a couple of the activities that players often find themselves taking part in when playing Ghost of Tsushima. That includes writing haikus, riding on horses, having standoffs with opponents, and playing the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer missions. Of course, more current information on how may foxes have been petted was shared, too.

July 17 marks one year since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! For every fox you pet, every photo mode shot you shared, every standoff you completed, or any other way you joined us on this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an incredible year! pic.twitter.com/HVI3NxdGqQ — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

Stats are all well and good, but for those who want something more tangible in their games to celebrate the anniversary, you’ve got some skins waiting for you to unlock. These skins are exclusive to the Legends multiplayer mode, so you won’t be able to use them in the single-player environment, but you will be able to harness the themes of some of your favorite PlayStation games by acquiring them.

The four skins available to unlock now include one each from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, and Bloodborne. Each of them can be unlocked by completing any of the Legends mode’s Story or Survival missions with each of the game’s classes.

To celebrate, we've re-enabled these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Unlock them by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class. pic.twitter.com/fsloR3iKNx — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 16, 2021

These skins have been released before, so there’s a good chance that you already have them in your collection by now. If you don’t however, now’s the time to make sure you secure them before they go away again.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut version releases on August 20th and will support the Legends mode alongside the new content being added, so expect there to be plenty of people using these skins and boosting the game’s stats when that release happens.