Ghost of Tsushima Update Makes Its Foxes Even Cuter

Of all of Ghost of Tsushima and, by extension, the recently released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's various features, it is hard to argue that it is anything other than a beautiful-looking video game with serene scenes and striking images throughout. Even so, by far some of the favorite bits of players have been the wildlife, especially those that you can interact with like the new cats on also-new Iki Island. Not to be outdone, however, a recent update to the title has made the original video game's foxes even more adorable than ever.

If you are not familiar, foxes practically litter the landscape in Ghost of Tsushima, but they are not simply background fodder. The foxes can lead protagonist Jin Sakai to Inari shrines that unlock various goodies. And the new update has added more animations to the foxes, as noted by the infamous Twitter account Can You Pet the Dog?, where they dance around in preparation to be petted -- and Jin can give them belly rubs. You can check it out for yourself in action below:

A recent update for Ghost of Tsushima added unique fox animations. Now the foxes happily tap their feet in anticipation of pets, and players can also enjoy brand-new belly rubs. pic.twitter.com/eRTim9gvsd — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 3, 2021

As noted above, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is now available for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and the base Ghost of Tsushima video game is currently available for the PlayStation 4. Additionally, the multiplayer mode Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was also recently released as a standalone title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ghost of Tsushima in general right here.

[H/T GameSpot]