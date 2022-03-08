Ghost of Tsushima Announces Update 2.17, Patch Notes Revealed

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions has revealed that it will soon be pushing out a new update for the game across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. This patch happens to coincide with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which is the title’s standalone multiplayer mode, coming to PlayStation Plus this month. As such, much of what this update does is centered solely around tweaks for Legends.

For the most part, this forthcoming update for Ghost of Tsushima is going to make some adjustments to the game’s crafting system in Legends. To go along with these, new customization options will also be coming to Platinum Survival mode. This means that players will be able to create more unique gameplay experiences that they couldn’t before.

Lastly, a number of other typical bug fixes and changes will also be coming in this patch for Ghost of Tsushima. A lot of these simple tweaks are tied to general balance alterations, so it’s likely that most players won’t even know what’s really been changed behind the scenes.

If you’d like to check out the full list of changes coming in this new Ghost of Tsushima update, you can find the patch notes down below. For now, this patch doesn’t have a release date, but it should be arriving on both PS5 and PS4 in the next few days.

Patch 2.17



Added a new Custom Mode option to Platinum Survival. This allows players to enable up to four preset Difficulty Modifiers as well as up to three Nightmare hazards to be present in the match.





This allows you to create your own custom Nightmare-style experience. Do you only want hwachas? You can do that!

Similar to Photo Mode, matchmaking is disabled for Custom Mode, but it can be selected as a new Fill Party goal.

In response to some players asking for an even higher level of challenge, it’s also possible to enable all of the above in a single match. Only the strongest Legends will be able to defeat every wave with all Difficulty Modifiers and hazards enabled, and all bonus objectives completed.



Crafting System Updates



When re-rolling a gear property, Keep Existing Property has been replaced with Increase Existing Property. This provides a path for getting maximum stat values on gear without relying on RNG.

Revised property rerolls. Rerolled stats will never decrease in effectiveness.

Added the ability to reroll locked perks and stats on 120 Ki gear for the additional cost of one Purified Gear Item per reroll.





Other updates