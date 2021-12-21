Ghost of Tsushima Director Provides New Update on Upcoming Movie

The director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie, which is based on the PlayStation video game of the same name that released in 2020, has given fans a new update on the film. PlayStation Studios announced earlier this year that it was beginning to work on this new movie and tapped director Chad Stahelski, who previously has directed all four John Wick films, to lead the project. And while work on the Ghost of Tsushima movie is still in the early stages, Stahelski has now given us a better idea of what’s going on behind the scenes.

Speaking to IGN in a recent interview, Stahelski said that he and the team working on Ghost of Tsushima are trying their best to make sure that it closely resembles the source material. Stahelski even acknowledged that many video game movies in the past haven’t turned out well, and he definitely doesn’t want that to be the case with Ghost of Tsushima. “We just want to do it right. You know how video game adaptions can go. So we’re taking our time and doing it right,” he explained. “We’re working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what’s great about it.”

Stahelski went on to explain that at this point in time, Ghost of Tsushima is still in the process of having its script written. Furthermore, he didn’t commit to any specific actors being involved with the movie. When asked if Daisuke Tsuji, who portrayed the main protagonist, Jin Sakai, in the video game could potentially come back in the movie, Stahelski said that they still haven’t gotten far enough into this process to begin making casting decisions.

At this point in time, we still don’t have a firm release date for when Ghost of Tsushima will hit theaters, which means that it could be a bit longer until we hear more about this project. That being said, there seems to be a good chance that we could learn more about the movie over the course of 2022. If future updates do come about, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

