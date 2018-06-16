Ghost of Tsushima Includes A Full Japanese Voice Over Track

Ghost of Tsushima — the new game from Infamous developer Sucker Punch — made its gameplay debut during E3 2018 via Sony’s press conference.

In its eights minutes of gameplay, Ghost of Tsushima showcased a breathtaking war-torn medieval Japan, boasting graphics and lighting second to absolutely none. Born out of this beauty, is a potent level of authenticity and immersion that sucked many in right from the start and didn’t let go until it was over.

Immersed-drunk, many fans began to wonder if the game would offer Japanese voice over in order to complete its authentic experience. And the answer is yes: Ghost of Tsushima features a full Japanese voice over track, available no matter what region you’re in.

While this isn’t overly surprising, it is a nice touch by Sucker Punch, and should add greatly to those who want the authentic medieval Japan experience, such as myself.

This news combined with the above gameplay footage has shot Ghost of Tsushima up towards the tippy top of my most-anticipated games list. Despite being packed alongside Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, I think it came out as the star of the presser, or at the very least, second to Spidey.

Buzz around the game when it was first revealed last year wasn’t considerable, but following this I suspect that won’t be the case anymore.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. At the moment, it is without a release date, with some speculating it may be a cross-gen release, or in other words, still a little ways off. If I was a betting man myself, I would reckon it’s 2020-bound, or maybe late 2019.

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan–until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting–the way of the Ghost–as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

