Ghost of Yotei Adding Its Biggest Feature Yet in Upcoming Update

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has announced that it’s gearing up to add a major new feature to its open-world action game Ghost of Yotei in a forthcoming update. Since launching back in October, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima has received a handful of patches, primarily to resolve certain bugs and other issues that players had come across. When it comes to wholly new content, though, these updates haven’t added anything of the sort. Now, in a patch that’s set to go live on PlayStation 5 consoles in mere days, this will finally be changing.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, Sucker Punch revealed that it will be adding a New Game+ option to Ghost of Yotei. Set to roll out Monday, November 24th, New Game+ will let players play through Yotei once again with all of the weapons and gear that were acquired in their first playthrough. New Game+ will only unlock once players have seen Ghost of Yotei through to the end and will be joined by two new difficulty options that are much harder. Additional trophies will also be added to the game with this update to go along with 30 new cosmetics, 10 new charms, and the ability to upgrade armor and weapons further than before.

While New Game+ is the first major feature that Ghost of Yotei will have received, Sucker Punch says it’s already working on additional improvements that will begin rolling out soon. Next week’s update will also allow players to revisit certain missions after having completed the game, which makes it easier than ever to go back to their favorite parts of the story. New accessibility options are also said to be coming in tandem with new options in Photo Mode. These latter upgrades are ones that won’t be rolling out with this update, but they should be coming to Ghost of Yotei before the end of 2025.

Moving forward, Ghost of Yotei will be getting even more new content in 2026 through the release of its co-op mode dubbed Legends. This mode was also present in Ghost of Tsushima and went on to become hugely popular with players. Currently, Sucker Punch hasn’t provided an exact release date for Ghost of Yotei: Legends, but we should start to learn more about its arrival in the weeks or months ahead.

