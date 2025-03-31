Ghost of Yotei Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Ghost of Yotei is officially scheduled to release via PS5 and PS5 Pro sometime this year, 2025. When exactly this year remains the subject of speculation as developer Sucker Punch Productions and publisher PlayStation have not provided such information. A new report has potentially provided this information for the pair though. Whether this report is accurate or not on the other hand, only time will tell.

The new report comes the way of X user Detective Seeds, who has earned a reputation for their scoops and reports. The track record of the the source is somewhat dubious, but their latest about Ghost of Yotei is making the rounds.

According to the insider, Ghost of Yotei is aiming to release sometime between mid and late July. If this window sounds familiar, it is because Ghost of Tsushima released on July 17, 2020, itself.

“Just for clarification there are two people giving info, one who said mid to late August but has missed a bit, and one said mid to late July but has been spot on with info. My guess is it is somewhere in the middle,” claims the leaker.

If this report is accurate, then it means two things. One, the Ghost of Yotei release date is going to be revealed by PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions soon as July is not very far away. And two it means the game is going to have a pretty short marketing campaign, something PlayStation has been increasingly fond of.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Sucker Punch Productions nor anyone involved with either has commented on this new Ghost of Yotei report and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons. However, if it does, if any or all the parties above comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Ghost of Yotei is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 Pro. Right now, officially, it is slated to release in 2025. Whether it will be this summer, remains to be seen. For more coverage on the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima sequel, click here.