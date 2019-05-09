Ghost Recon Breakpoint Doesn’t Make Any Political Statements, Insists Ubisoft

Today, Ubisoft revealed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint to the world, a follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. And for better or for worse, the game isn’t making any political statements. As you may know, some people want politics far away from games, others sometimes want titles to get political, or at the very least, not beat around the bush with soft political statements. In the past, Ubisoft has been praised and criticized for not tackling the political issues its games skirt around. For example, Far Cry 5. That said, while there’s some political topics in play in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft’s stance remains the same: its game aren’t making any political statements.

The game’s story revolves around silicon valley tech that was originally designed to aid humanity, but after a tech giant and its drone army are hijacked by a group of rogue US Ghosts, the technology is used for evil. More specifically, using the drones, the group of ex-Ghosts, called Wolves, assassinate an election candidate. As you can see, there’s some political themes in here, but according to lead developer Sebastien Le Prestre, there’s no specific point or statement Ubisoft is making.



“We’re creating a game here, we’re not trying to make political statements in our games,” said the developer while speaking to our sister site GameSpot. “We’ve rooted ourselves in reality, and you’ll get what you get out of your playthrough–everybody will get something different out of their experience. The story might make you see different situations, but we’re not trying to guide anybody or to make any sorts of statements. It’s a ‘What if?’ scenario. It’s Tom Clancy, it’s purely fictional.”

Community developer Laura Cordrey added that Ubisoft is “always inspired” by what is going on around it. Further, it wants to maintain a level authenticity, but the story is 100 percent fictional.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is poised to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 4. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is it a good or bad thing that Ghost Reacon Breakpoint doesn’t make any political statements?

