New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly Making Major Change From Previous Games

The new Ghost Recon game will have one major change that separates it from past entries in the series. Ubisoft has a ton of major franchises under its belt. So many, in fact, that it sometimes feels like some of them get neglected. It has been years since we got a new Beyond Good and Evil, Splinter Cell, or even a Watch Dogs game. A lot of effort goes into maintaining the studio’s live service games like Rainbow Six Siege and releasing entries into their heavy hitter franchises like Assassin’s Creed, but it seems like Ubisoft is trying to give every game a fair shake.

A new Ghost Recon game was recently confirmed by Ubisoft after a year or so of rumors. The game has been developed in secrecy, but it does appear like the shooter series is important to Ubisoft. The two most recent games took Ghost Recon into an open-world environment, utilizing the publisher’s tried and true formula of clearing outposts and using sandbox gameplay to complete objectives. It was pretty successful as it also supported co-op gameplay, but there hasn’t been a new entry in almost six years. Some began to fear that Ubisoft forgot all about Ghost Recon, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

New Ghost Recon Will Reportedly Use Unreal Engine 5

A new report from reliable Ubisoft leaker and gaming insider Tom Henderson claims that the next Ghost Recon game will utilize Unreal Engine 5. Ubisoft has historically used its own engines like Snowdrop or Anvil, but apparently, that won’t be the case this time. A lot of studio have been working on their own engines for years, but are now dropping them in favor of Unreal Engine 5.

While some have criticized the engine for causing performance issues in games, Unreal Engine is a tool that a lot of developers have worked with. By dropping Ubisoft’s internal Snowdrop engine, it means Ubisoft can recruit more people and get them into making the game a lot faster. If a studio relies on an internal engine, it requires new hires to have to be taught everything from scratch rather than allowing them to use their prior knowledge more efficiently.

In essence, the experience developers have with it and its various tools should in theory make development on the new Ghost Recon much more efficient. Some rumors have claimed that the new Ghost Recon could release next fall, but nothing has been locked in quite yet. Not much is known about the game, but reports claim that it won’t be like Wildlands or Breakpoint. Instead, the next Ghost Recon will be a first-person mil-sim game, embracing realism and tactical gameplay instead of open-world shenanigans. The franchise began primarily as a first-person shooter series, but eventually became more of a third-person shooter with optional first-person gameplay.

There’s a huge appetite for games like this and very few big AAA developers have capitalized on it, so it’ll be interesting to see what Ubisoft can do with this idea. Ready or Not has been a huge hit and it seems like Ubisoft wants to take advantage of it.

