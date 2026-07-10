Ghost Recon Wildlands Listing and New DLC Point to PS5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrades

Ubisoft only just remade one of its most acclaimed games of all time with Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and is about to also release another remake with Rayman Legends Retold in early October. In keeping with this theme of re-releasing games from the prior generation, Ubisoft is seemingly preparing to touch up another one of its games from that era, Ghost Recon Wildlands.

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Ghost Recon Wildlands officially got a Definitive Edition on July 6th, over nine years after its original release. This $99.99 bundle available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC includes the existing DLC for the game and promises two more drops — the Nightfall Protocol and Cold Eye DLC packs — coming sometime in August. It’s unclear exactly what they will both contain, but the listing notes they will have “gameplay content,” four characters, and various items and weapons.

A new DLC drop for a game this old that also has a sequel is strange, but it seems as though Ubisoft might be gearing up for an eventual light remaster, port, or, at the very least, update. As noted by the Ghost Recon subreddit, the listing on the Australian PlayStation website was changed to reflect the likely existence of a port by saying the purchase applied to both PS4 and PS5 editions. The United States site just redirects when clicking on Wildlands and such language isn’t on either version of the actual storefront.

A Ghost Recon Wildlands PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Upgrade May Be Incoming

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

This implies Wildlands might get a PS5 (and, presumably, Xbox Series X|S) version in the near future. Ubisoft has been rather consistent with its current-gen updates for its last-gen games that boost performance and resolution. Many of its titles support Xbox’s FPS Boost program that has older games running better on current Xbox hardware, which includes most entries in the Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Assassin’s Creed series. PlayStation has a different system for backwards compatibility, but Ubisoft still went and patched various PS4 games to run better when played on PS5, an initiative that has included various Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy-branded titles. Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Wildlands‘ 2019 sequel, is even part of this list.

Outside of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft hasn’t released any full native versions of its older titles; these patches are usually just what players get. As such, it’s possible this website listing is a strange, coincidental fluke. Ubisoft also hasn’t mentioned this Definitive Edition bundle on any of its social accounts.

However, given how Wildlands is still receiving support, Ubisoft’s predilection for patching older games with current-gen support, and the fact Breakpoint got one of said patches, it seems incredibly likely Wildlands will also be getting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S support rather soon (perhaps in August, near the DLC launch). It may not end up being a native version, but a patch upping the frame rate and resolution would be the closest thing to one.

Such support for Wildlands would only continue its comeback story. This open-world, co-op-focused shooter originally launched in March 2017 to soft reviews, settling on an average score of 71. Ubisoft spent years tweaking the experience through free updates and paid DLC, which helped turn the game’s reception around just a bit.

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