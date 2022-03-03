Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC Released

The previously delayed Ghostrunner DLC Project_Hel has finally been released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. Given that March’s PlayStation Plus lineup includes Ghostrunner on PS5, there will likely be even more interest than usual in that fact. The Nintendo Switch version is still set to launch in the near future, according to publisher 505 Games as well as developers and partners One More Level, All In! Games, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks. The DLC serves as a prequel to the base game and features a combat android called Hel — one of the base game’s bosses — with a mission to put down a rebellion.

More specifically, the new Project_Hel DLC is available for the aforementioned platforms for $14.99 and introduces new features for the new playable Ghostrunner. Because Hel is fully cybernetic with no biological parts, she is “unstable, impulsive, and angry,” which is mechanically enforced with a new Rage bar. Killing enemies fills it up which then grants various abilities like an attack-negating shield or unblockable strikes and more. Hel also differents from Ghostrunner protagonist Jack in that she has a Super Jump ability rather than a grappling hook, allowing for new traversal and combat options.

“Face off against new challengers, including four enemy types and two bosses,” the announcement of its availability from 505 Games reads in part. “Carve through the seven imaginative levels while mastering Hel’s intricacies and rebelling against her creators. Ascend the neon cityscapes to the tune of additional tracks from electronic artist Daniel Deluxe. Uncover more context in this action-packed prequel story by gathering hidden collectibles. Learn how Hel rises to become one of the toughest bosses in the original Ghostrunner plot.”

As noted above, Ghostrunner‘s Project_Hel DLC is now available. The base Ghostrunner game is also currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. For March, Ghostrunner on PS5 is available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ghostrunner in general right here.

What do you think about Ghostrunner finally releasing the Project_Hel DLC? Are you looking forward to giving it a shot — and the previously announced Ghostrunner 2, whenever it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!