New PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for March 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month’s free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is available as a bonus title this month. The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus titles apply here, the most significant of which is that they will only be available until early April.

Of the lot, Ghostrunner is notably for PlayStation 5 while Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing are for PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, however, is for both PS4 and PS5. Those with a PS5 will still be able to play the PS4 versions available as part of this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is also worth noting explicitly that PlayStation Plus free games are only “free” to subscribers of the service. And they are also constantly rotating, meaning they are available only for a limited time. If not claimed by the rollover point, they are no longer available for folks to grab. All PlayStation Plus titles offered like this remain available to players once claimed so long as their PlayStation Plus subscription is active. If the subscription lapses, access to these free titles is revoked, but once resubscribed, access also returns.

As noted above, March 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is a bonus title that is also available this month. They are now available and will rotate out from the service on April 4th. At this point, there is no telling what April’s free PlayStation Plus video games might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for March 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games? Do any of them excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!