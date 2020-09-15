Ghostrunner Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Publisher All in! Games and developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks today announced that Ghostrunner, the upcoming cyberpunk slasher, will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 27th. The title, which looks to be a wild mix of video games like Mirror's Edge and Dishonored in a futuristic setting, also released a new trailer.

In case you missed it, Ghostrunner was announced last year. As with the new trailer, the initial one showcased a mix of running around with a sword in order to take out various enemies and navigate the environment -- and sometimes doing both at the same time. While it will inevitably draw comparisons to this year's big cyberpunk video game, Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red, the two honestly couldn't possibly look more different.

The time to act has come.̅ G̅h̅o̅s̅t̅r̅u̅n̅n̅e̅r̅ will be here October 27! Pre-order to get a 20% (PlayStation Plus subscribers, PC platforms) or 10% (Xbox One) discount and exclusive access to two cyber k̶a̶t̶a̶n̶a̶s̶.̶#BeGhostrunner pic.twitter.com/xYUcJsPMfY — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) September 15, 2020

Here is the official description of Ghostrunner straight from its Steam store page:

"Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge."

As noted above, Ghostrunner is officially set to release for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 27th. As of right now, there is no word on a possible Nintendo Switch port let alone a version for either next-gen console. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming cyberpunk video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Ghostrunner so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!