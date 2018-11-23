A 10-Karat Gold 20-Sided Dice Is the Perfect (and Expensive) Present for Gamers

If you’re looking for an expensive way to say “I love you” to that tabletop RPG player in your life, consider buying them a 10-karat 20-sided dice.

Yesterday, Gil Ramirez launched a Kickstarter to raise funds to lease a full-time shop space and new equipment for his blacksmithed dice business. You might recognize Gil from Critical Role, as cast member Marisha Ray often pleads to “not fuck me, Gil” before rolling one of his handmade 20-sided dice. His dice are distinctive in part because they replace the “1” on the 20-sided dice with a stamped curse word, making it clear that you just critically failed your roll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ramirez has gained an online following over the last few years and he’s looking to go full-time with his blacksmithing business in order to keep with demand. As part of his Kickstarter, he’s offering up his standard hand forged steel D20 along with a few more expensive options.

The most exquisite (and expensive) of Gil’s promised rewards is a 20-sided dice made out of 10-karat gold. Ramirez bills this as a one of kind item and is only making five available for supporters. Of course, a solid gold dice is going to be expensive, so you’ll have to drop $8,000 to add this to your or your loved one’s dice collection.

Other (and more affordable) options include $80 for a hand forged steel dice or $260 for a complete set of seven hand forged dice. As of press time, Ramirez had already sold out of copper, silver, and wrought iron dice. Ramirez will also add options for brass, titanium, and Damascus steel depending on how much money the Kickstarter raises.

Ramirez is part of the Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role communities and his dice have long been in demand. Not only would this Kickstarter enable him to make more dice for fans, it’s also an opportunity to add a handcrafted and high quality dice to your collection.

As of press time, Ramirez has already reached his goal of $40,000 with 28 days remaining. The Kickstarter runs through December 22nd with delivery of backer rewards estimated for 2019. You can see more details of the Kickstarter here.