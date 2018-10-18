‘God of War’ Gets the Anime Treatment and It’s Amazing

Sony’s God of War has become one of the most appreciated — if not the most appreciated — action game this year. And with that, some artists have shown fine appreciation of Kratos and his son Atreus in a number of creative ways. But how many have actually taken a different direction into…anime?

That’s exactly what Saymond and Pedro Blaze of Blaze Manga Productions have done, putting together a new video that shows them drawing out what the duo would look like in the world of anime. And, honestly, we’d be fine getting a whole film of this stuff, because they do compelling work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blaze Manga Productions posted the above video, which runs about 11 minutes and features some fine work with the artwork coming together, including the painstaking hours it takes to recreate Kratos and Atreus in this new art style. And boy, does it pay off.

The project begins with some stenciling, and then Blaze Manga starts to put together the artwork surrounding little things on Kratos, right down to his arms, hands and the rest of his body. As the drawing goes on, we start to see other things take shape, including Atreus’ details, and his battle-weary stare as he stands alongside his father, ready to fight.

This really shows the fine effort that goes into creating artwork such as this, right down to the smaller things — like the wolf shadow that surrounds Atreus and the explosive effects from Kratos’ weapons.

The finished work is below, captured from the video, and it’s pretty impressive stuff. And there’s more where that came from, as you can visit the Blaze Manga Etsy store here, as well as the YouTube channel where you can see even more of their work. But, yeah, guys, the more God of War stuff you do, the better.

Plus, it looks like this just part one…so who knows what else the duo has planned?! We’ll check back in soon.

And while God of War doesn’t necessarily have an in-game anime skin (yet — you never know), you can enjoy the game now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. We highly recommend it, especially if you’re into action games!