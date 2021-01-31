God of War: Watch Adam Savage Build the Leviathan Axe

In case you somehow weren't aware, in the latest God of War video game, Kratos largely eschews his iconic Blades of Chaos in favor of a weapon called the Leviathan Axe. It's a pretty epic weapon in its own right, and Adam Savage of MythBusters fame recently decided to go ahead and build a replica of the axe himself. And, it should be noted, he does a pretty good job of it.

In the lengthy video above, you can watch Savage craft the axe with a foam head, wood handle, and some plastic in the middle over the course of about five hours total. The video is trimmed down to about an hour, but it gives a good idea of exactly how he went about making the thing. And the finished product is undeniably the Leviathan Axe, though clearly made at home, so to speak.

For Christmas, my nephew asked me to make the Leviathan Axe from #GodofWar. So I did! Here's the One Day Build. @SonySantaMonica https://t.co/NwnW0KuAv0 pic.twitter.com/VOKstCvwKr — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) January 27, 2021

As for the God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio, well, the latest and greatest title is available for PlayStation 4 and as a backward-compatible title on the PlayStation 5. It also just so happens to be included in the PlayStation Plus collection. Beyond that, a sequel which everybody assumes is called God of War: Ragnarok has been teased, but details are still sparse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the God of War franchise right here.

