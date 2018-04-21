God of War Director’s Heartfelt Reaction Is a Reminder of the Humanity Behind Games

God of War is out now for PlayStation 4 players, but the completely revamped title had earned stunning reviews long before the game launched. The title’s director Cory Barlog took many risks for the next installment, including stripping the game down entirely to rebuild it anew. From a new mythology, to completely altered gameplay mechanics, and an incredibly intelligent companion found in Kratos’ son Atreus – Barlog and the crew took a lot of chances, and those chances definitely paid off.

We previously reported that the director himself took to social media where he was seen reacting to the overwhelmingly positive feedback, even dissolving into tears on camera. This was such a pure moment, and one that affected many of us not only as fans – but as industry professionals. Such a raw emotion not only captured, but also shared with fans, is a powerful reminder that these figures behind the phenomenally laid out tales are people … despite how the internet treats them.

In this day and age, gamers have direct access to the teams behind games. Social media, game forums … it’s easier now more than ever to get a point across and share feedback with the creators themselves. That being said, it also offers anonymity and more often than not that “feedback” quickly evolves from constructive, to downright abusive. This raw reaction was such a powerful testament that these are people doing what they love and creating stories they believe in, they have passion for, and they put a lot of themselves into. Even his reasoning for sharing the video was touching:

“So, I thought a lot about whether or not to upload but then I thought of what my son, Helo, is going through right now. He doesn’t want us to be around when he is sad, opting to run in another room and yell at us if we try to come in. It has been important to us to let him know that it is OK to be sad, it is OK to cry. There is nothing to hide. I thought I would try to set a good example and show him that papa can cry in front of the world, or at least the 50 people who end up watching this. 🙂 This is for you, Helo. Papa loves you.”

Be constructive, share your thoughts, but please keep an open mind and break yourself out of that tunnel vision if you see yourself falling into it. And remember, you can share your negative feedback – absolutely – but let it serve a purpose, let it be constructive, and please don’t go out of your way to be cruel for cruelty sake just because you can. These are people, and they are gamers just like you.

Happy gaming, friends, and enjoy God of War which is out now for PlayStation 4.