God of War’s Download Size Has Been Revealed, and It’s Huge

We’re just over two weeks away from the latest adventure in the God of War franchise, which promises an interesting change of pace from Kratos’ usual adventures. This time around, he’s guiding his young charge Atreus through a Norse mythology-based world, challenging enemies while solving puzzles and trying to keep them in one piece.

We’ve already heard bits and pieces about just how big this game is – and how it’s using a single shot narrative, the first of its kind for something of this type. And now we’ve got a good idea of just how much space it’ll take up on your PlayStation 4.

Based on some early review copies making the rounds, the team at Sirus Gaming has learned that the game will take up approximately 44.46GB of hard drive space. Now, keep in mind this is both for the retail version (via install from a physical disc) and for the digital version, so no matter which one you’re playing, you’ll need to set the space aside.

We’ve seen games of this size before, like the Wolfenstein entries and a few others, so the fact it’s pretty large shouldn’t be a big surprise. Still, if you’ve only got a 500GB hard drive for your PlayStation 4, or you already have a few games installed on a much larger system, you may want to start making space now – or, better yet, purchasing an external hard drive so you have room for this bad boy.

In all, with saves and everything, the game should take up around 45-50GB of space, so it never hurts to be prepared.

Considering the heavy amount of detail included within the game – not to mention its scope within the Norse-based world – being around 45GB in size isn’t too big a shock. Plus, based on what we’ve seen, this should easily be one of the most stunning looking PlayStation 4 games out there, especially if you’ve got a PlayStation 4 Pro system. We’re already anticipating what this adventure holds when it comes out in just a short amount of time.

So, yeah, set that storage aside, because God of War is totally going to assault your senses when it hits on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.