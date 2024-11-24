New Tease Leaves God of War Fans Surprised

A new tease has left God of War fans surprised and eagerly anticipating the next few weeks. Earlier this month, we relayed word of a new rumor teasing some God of War news at The Game Awards 2024, which is set to go down on December 12. Fast-forward, and now we have a new tease from actor Christopher Judge that seems to reinforce this rumor. For those that don’t know, Judge is the actor behind series’ protagonist Kratos.

In a recent livestream on TikTok, Judge teased that the net two weeks are going to be brimming with announcements. Adding to this, he seems to tease said announcements are God of War related by capping the tease with the iconic line, “boy,” which is a reference to the dynamic between Kratos and his son Atreus that fans latched onto back with the 2018 reboot of the series.

“The next two weeks are going to be chalk full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff,” said Judge. “Thank you so much for joining us, and we will talk to you soon boy.”

Now, it is worth noting The Game Awards 2024 is over two weeks away. However, in this instance “two weeks” is likely not literally but generally. Whatever the case, there seems to be something coming with God of War.

Adding fuel to the fire is Roberto Clemente, an animator at God of War studio Santa Monica Studios, who recently retweeted a speculative post on social media platform X diving into what Judge could be teasing. The post features reference to Amazon’s upcoming TV show Secret Level, which features God of War. The post also refers to the rumored new God of War game and the rumored return of the classic God of War games on modern platforms.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. Neither PlayStation nor Santa Monica Studios have commented on the situation, and Judge hasn’t offered anything more than this initial tease. If any of this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

