God of War Star Sunny Suljic Reveals What He Wants From the Future of the Series

Sunn Suljic, the actor who portrays Atreus in 2018's God of War and its sequel God of War Ragnarok, has revealed what he would like to see from the franchise moving forward. For those that have already played Ragnarok, the conclusion of the game seems to hint that Atreus will have a big part to play in whatever PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio opt to do in the future. And while it's still unclear what might happen with God of War next, Suljic definitely has some ideas of his own.

Speaking with The Gamer, Suljic opened up about where he hopes to see Atreus go in future God of War titles. Specifically, Suljic said that he would like to see Atreus become a full-grown man as it would potentially open the door for new developments with his character. He also went on to say that he has grown up alongside Atreus, so to see both himself and the character develop at a similar pace is something that he finds enticing.

"I think there are so many routes where Atreus can go, and people working on the narrative aspects will have a better idea of this than I would," Suljic said about the character's future. "I think it would be cool to see Atreus grow into a man. I've had the opportunity to grow up with the character as well, so I feel like I can see myself a lot in the character as well, so I feel like we're both developing at the same time."

Obviously, we still have no clue what PlayStation might look to do in the future with God of War, but it seems clear that the franchise will be continuing in a major way. Along with being one of the best-reviewed games of 2022, God of War Ragnarok also ended up shattering sales records for PlayStation at its launch. With all of this in mind, it seems very likely that Suljic will have more to explore with Atreus one day.

