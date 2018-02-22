The ‘God of War’ Limited Edition Loot Crate is Live

Loot Crate has flipped the switch on their one-time-only God of War crate, which you can order right here for $49.99. Inside you’ll find “exclusive collectibles, apparel and more designed using in-game assets” with a total value that exceeds $90. A “high quality hoodie” will be part of the crate and you’ll also get a bonus challenge coin while supplies last.

The God of War limited edition crate will ship in June of 2018, but if you want to experience the joys of mysterious gaming goodies in your mailbox each month, Loot Crate is also running a sale on their Loot Gaming crate that offers your choice of 30% off a subscription or a free bundle when you use the code HEROICSAVES or HEROICBUNDLE at checkout. Both options are open to new, reactivating, and upgrading Loot Gaming subscriptions of any plan length. You can get started on a Loot Gaming subscription here, but keep in mind that the deal is only good until February 27th at 9pm PT or while supplies last.

If you do go in for a Loot Gaming subscription, your first crate will be HEROIC. The crate will include items from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, and Space Invaders. The window for getting in on the HEROIC crate also closes on February 27th at 9pm PT.

Interestingly, Loot Crate currently has an error on their Loot Gaming page that mixes up the HEROIC crate description with a theme called RELIC that’s paired with an image from Sea of Thieves. This may be an accidental preview of what subscribers have in store for the March theme – we shall know for sure soon enough.

As noted, the God of War limited edition crate will include a hoodie, but we also came across the badass hoodie pictured above recently. You can pre-order the God of War: Kratos black hoodie here and the white version here in sizes X-XXL. Both are $52.99 with free shipping.

You’ll also find two new t-shirt designs – God of War: ‘Put on a Rage Face’ t-shirt and the God of War: ‘Power Plant Yggdrasil’ t-shirt. The t-shirts are 100% cotton and are available in sizes S-XXL for $25.99 each with free shipping.

God of War hits the Playstation 4 on April 20th, 2018. Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the game when they pre-order. There’s also a pretty amazing Collector’s Edition and Stone Mason edition on the way.

