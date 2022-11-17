God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game

Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.

"I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave. They said, 'Do you just want to be known as the "God of War" guy for the rest of your life?' That was your big pitch to dissuade me? Because yes, I kind of do," Williams told the Los Angeles Times.

That should come as good news for God of War fans! The series has been a big success for Sony, and it's clear that its continued success is important to the company. Of course, it will likely be a long time before fans see any kind of announcement for another God of War game. Four years separated the release of 2018's God of War and God of War Ragnarok. Quality is far more important to fans than another game releasing, and Santa Monica Studio has always been careful about waiting to release a new project only when it's ready.

Whether it's a new God of War game or something else entirely on PlayStation 5, fans of Santa Monica Studio should be quite excited about what the team does next! Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of God of War Ragnarok right here.

