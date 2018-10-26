‘God of War’ Studio Celebrates ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Just yesterday, the folks behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gave their respectful nod to the incredible release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and now the studio behind God of War on PlayStation 4 are doing the same. It’s only just released and has already proven to be the title we all wanted and seeing the studios band together is a welcome community treat!

When you remembered to preload your copy of #RDR2 ahead of time. Congrats on an incredible launch @Rockstargames pic.twitter.com/ozTnzlenuW — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2018

Though this is awesome, can we all just take a moment to envision Kratos with a sawed-off shotgun, or a revolver … or a with a horse with shrunken testicles!? Come on, you know you want to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation’s God of War was no throwaway title either! At the time of its release, it shattered records for the Sony brand and though Red Dead Redemption 2 is not a PlayStation 4 exclusive, it’s still one to beat!

News sites all over the world couldn’t help but to sing the praises of the latest open-world adventure from RockStar Games, we even did a round up of a few of the greatest reviews out there as well! Now that the game is finally out and available to play on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it’s time for the world to see what all the hype is about and get started on Arthur’s own journey ahead.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”