This ‘God of War’ Kratos Cosplay Brings the Character to Life In Stunning Detail

The cosplayer behind Maul Cosplay is turning the gaming world upside down with his amazing rendition of the incredible reinvention of Kratos from the hit PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War. Kratos himself may have undergone some incredible changes with the latest entry into the God of War franchise, but one thing remains: He’s still a badass. What’s even more badass is the latest cosplay done in homage to the stern character.

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. Now he’s donning the face (and new beard) of the God of War himself, and it’s so realistic – you can almost hear his gruff voice saying, “BOY!”

Don’t take my word for it, check him out yourself. With fine craftsmanship with the armor and weapon set, Ben also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

This talented cosplayer has also produced other amazing works such as Corvo (Dishonored 1 & 2), Darth Maul, Soldier 76 (Overwatch), Metal Gear Solid’s Snake, Khal Drogo, and more! You can check him out at his official page here.

As for God of War, the latest entry into the beloved franchise is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

For more about the character himself, the game’s official wiki had this to say:

“Throughout the series, Kratos is portrayed as an antihero, often performing questionable actions. Although backstory is seen in the original God of War, Kratos’ childhood is revealed in Ghost of Sparta and the birth of his daughter is explored in the God of War comic series. In Ghost of Sparta, it is revealed that the oracle had foretold that the demise of Olympus would not happen by the hands of the Titans—imprisoned after the Great War—but rather by a mortal, a marked warrior.

“The Olympians Zeus, Athena and Ares believed this warrior to be Deimos, Kratos’ younger brother, who had strange birthmarks. Ares and Athena interrupted the childhood training of Kratos and Deimos in Sparta and kidnapped Deimos. Kratos attempted to stop Ares, but Ares swept him aside and scarred him across his right eye. Taken to Death’s Domain, Deimos was imprisoned and tortured for many years by the god of death, Thanatos. Believing Deimos to be dead, Kratos marked himself with a red tattoo, identical to his brother’s birthmark, to honor his sibling.”

