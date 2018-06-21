Used ‘God of War’ Came in Hilarious Bootleg Case

Bootleg games can be a hit or miss. They can be glorious renditions of the titles we most desire, or they can be missing the game itself entirely. Sometimes, they just come in hilarious cases. In the latest instance of “Bootleg Games for 400, Alex,” one gamer scooped up their copy of the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War – and to be honest, I’d almost prefer this cover art, it’s just so glorious:

my brother bought a copy of god of war from a used game store and they didnt have a cover so they drew one. on the back of a disney video game cover. im screaming pic.twitter.com/5XMkcJYy9X — bronto (@brcnte) June 19, 2018

“My brother bought a copy of god of war from a used game store and they didn’t have a cover so they drew one. on the back of a disney video game cover. I’m screaming,” captions Twitter user ‘Bronto’ and yes – we too are screaming. More so when the studio themselves even replied to the original tweet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let us know if you want an official copy =) We have a few… pic.twitter.com/h8tALwPeu4 — Santa Monica Studio #GodofWar (@SonySantaMonica) June 20, 2018

With a few hilarious additions:

At the store I worked at, somebody came in and traded this to us xD supposed to be Devil May Cry pic.twitter.com/fdN0ocnp1R — Tyler Martindale (@avastcapntyler) June 20, 2018

Almost as good as pic.twitter.com/4xv5FQNvOV — Ari, u r OTL (@Ariurotl) June 20, 2018

Still, it has a certain “je nes cest quoi” to it, you have to admit. Pure art, we’re sure Papa Cory Barlog is proud. Whoever bought that made out like a bandit though because not only is the art itself a perfect touch, but the game itself was damn near perfect. Media world-wide couldn’t give it a perfect score fast enough, including us here at ComicBook. Check out a small blurb from our full review below:

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.”

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance.”