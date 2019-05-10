God of War: Raising Kratos Documentary Now Available

Today, as it promised it would, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand-new God of War documentary dubbed, Raising Kratos, which is a full-length documentary that catalogs the development of the 2018 PlayStation 4 exclusive. According to Sony, the documentary is more than just another “making of” though. It meticulously documents the five-year, “herculean” effort that the team at Santa Monica Studio, led by creative director Cory Barlog, put in as they attempted to “reinvent one of the greatest stories in gaming.” Like the game’s development and the game itself, Raising Kratos sounds like it’s a rollercoaster of emotions. Unlike the PS4 game though, it’s 100 percent free.

“Raising Kratos documents the five-year, herculean effort to reinvent one of the greatest stories in gaming, God of War,” reads an official pitch. “Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a massive risk, fundamentally changing their beloved franchise and re-establishing their rightful place in video game history. More than just a “making of,” this cinematic journey of second chances rooted in family, sacrifice, struggle, and doubt follows game director Cory Barlog and those who chase perfection in art and storytelling. Witness the incredible defeats, the unpredictable outcomes and the down-to-the-wire tension on full display in this true-life redemption story.”

Of course, if you haven’t played the PS4 title yet, then maybe you should hold out on checking out the documentary, because it does contain spoilers for the game. That said, it’s been over a year since God of War released. It’s one of the best games this generation, as our review attests to. You should probably drop everything you’re doing and play it.

