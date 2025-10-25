New Xbox Game Gets Overwhelmingly Positive 4.8/5 Reviews by PS5 Users

The best PS5 game this week is an Xbox game, and PlayStation fans are enjoying it. To this end, the new release has a 4.8 out of 5 after 1,700 user reviews on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, the new game is PS5 Pro Enhanced, which means the developer has made specific upgrades to it that are exclusive to the PS5 Pro version and specifically designed with the console in mind. Those interested will need to fork over the full $70 asking price, though.

More specifically, this week Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios combined to release Ninja Gaiden 4, which has debuted to a very solid 82 on Metacritic. 82 is obviously not critical acclaim, but it’s a good score. More than this, the user reviews suggest that this is a slight underestimation of the new PS5 game. Not only does the game boast a near-perfect score on the PlayStation Store, but it has an 88% approval rating on Steam. Interestingly, its lowest score comes from Xbox users, who only rate it 4/5. This lines up more with its Metacritic score. That said, this is not that surprising, as it is an Xbox Game Pass game, which lowers the barrier to entry to playing it on Xbox. To spend $70 on a game, you have to be quite interested in it. To download it as part of your subscription, less so. Less initial interest, more likely not to enjoy it.

About the Game

Ninja Gaiden 4, for those who do not know, is a hard-as-nails and intense action game, and the seventh installment in the long-running Ninja Gaiden series. And it is a direct sequel to 2012’s Ninja Gaiden 3; however, you don’t really need to have played any of the previous games to jump into it. This certainly enhances the experience, but is not required.

In the game, you play as a young ninja prodigy by the name Yakumo, not the series’ protagonist Ryu Hayabusa. The latter is playable in the game, but only during certain parts. The pair have been tasked with saving a near-future Tokyo from an awakened, ancient enemy.

Those who do decide to check out Ninja Gaiden 4 as a result of this high praise from those who have already played it should expect to sit down with the PS5 game for about 10 to 16 hours, on average, and depending on how much side content you engage with. Completionists, meanwhile, will need to set aside more like 25 to 30 hours.

