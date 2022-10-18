God of War Ragnarok Behind the Scenes Series Announced, First Episode Released

Following the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok's portrait series that saw artists like Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida putting their own spins on themes at play in the new God of War game, PlayStation has announced another God of War project. This time, PlayStation is offering God of War fans a behind-the-scenes look at God of War Ragnarok via a series of videos that'll release from now until weeks after the sequel has launched.

The first of those episodes is available right now and can be seen below courtesy of its release on PlayStation's socials. Given that it's the first one, it's naturally called "Shaping the Story" and starts in Midgard where we get a recap of sorts from God of War before setting the stage for what's to come in Ragnarok.

"In the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series, we will be taking you to all Nine Realms – from Midgard to Asgard (and perhaps a pitstop along the way)," a broader overview of the series shared within the PlayStation Blog announcement said. "With each episode, we hope to provide you not only a unique perspective on the years long endeavor of creating this title, but also bring you insights from many of the team members who have made this possible."

While God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 9th which is just a week and a day way, these behind-the-scenes looks at the game will continue afterwards. They'll be released one at a time on Tuesdays for the next nine weeks, PlayStation said, with each different video focusing on one aspect of the game.

For those cautious about being spoiled in terms of what's going to transpire in God of War Ragnarok, the PlayStation announcement assured people that these videos will remain free of spoilers at least until launch. Things after that naturally may contain spoilers about the game, however, so watch them cautiously after the game releases. Those wary about spoilers have probably already been browsing God of War Ragnarok info cautiously by now seeing how leaks have begun hitting the Internet.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9th.