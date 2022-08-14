God of War Ragnarok Leaks Are Now Hitting the Internet

God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.

Twitter user and insider Dusk Golem took to Twitter to reveal that they have been sent information regarding God of War Ragnarok's story and other tidbits. They took to Reddit to post a concept art of what Odin from the game, but said that they won't be posting any other info right now as they don't want to spoil anything. This isn't the first insider to reveal they have gotten information about God of War Ragnarok either as Nick Baker echoed similar sentiments. With that said, given information in some circles already, there may be some people who don't mind spoiling the game for others. Although the game feels pretty close to releasing, there are still several months until we get to play the game, which is a long time to fend of spoilers.

(1/3) I'm starting to get a small collection of insider shit on God of War: Ragnarok, & I have no idea what to do with it. Funnily enough, I haven't played the franchise yet, so a lot of the tidbits I know is all Greek to me (pun slightly intended). Lots of Nordic terms I kinda' — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 13, 2022

If you're sensitive to that type of thing, it may be worth muting key words on social media and limiting your exposure to video game forums. It's not the only time a PlayStation game has had spoilers floating around weeks in advance. The Last of Us Part II had a notorious leak which revealed the death of a crucial character months before the game had released. History is starting to repeat itself with leaks from The Last of Us Part I, but it's less sensitive given it's a remake of a game many people already know the story of.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release on November 9th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.